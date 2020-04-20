Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

