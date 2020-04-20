Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,425,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,169,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXT stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

SXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

