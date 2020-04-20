Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Drops By 22.2%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 6,056,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LSXMA stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

