Short Interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expands By 5.3%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 5,553,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 28.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $388,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 767,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,302,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,631. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

