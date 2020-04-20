Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE:SAH opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345 in the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.