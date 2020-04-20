SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $158.57 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

