Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 5,485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stage Stores by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSI opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Stage Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

