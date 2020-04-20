Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 10,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

