SunTrust Banks Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $8.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 193.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 718,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,767,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $18,737,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zynga by 142.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,796,153 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.