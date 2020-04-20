SunTrust Banks Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $69.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.44.

ADC stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,298,000 after buying an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,181,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

