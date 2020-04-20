T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.