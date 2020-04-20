TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

