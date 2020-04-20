The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 318.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 346,108 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

