Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Triple-S Management worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $389.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

