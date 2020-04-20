Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 178,196 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $60,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after purchasing an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,892,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 324.9% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of RARE opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

