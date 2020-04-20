Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $104.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

