Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URGN. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

