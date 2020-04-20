VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $149.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $149.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

