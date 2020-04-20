Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

