Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $169.54 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

