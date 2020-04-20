VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VMware by 13.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 15.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $136.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

