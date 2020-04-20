Wells Fargo & Co Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $107.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.44.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,762,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.