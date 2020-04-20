Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.47.

DLR opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $15,045,606. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,193,000 after acquiring an additional 227,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

