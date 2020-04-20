Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an average rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.56.

YUM stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

