Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $4,171,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

