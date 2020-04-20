Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

