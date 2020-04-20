Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,562,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

