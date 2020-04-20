WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.41. WPP has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WPP by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

