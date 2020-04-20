Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.70.

Yeti stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

