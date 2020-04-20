Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

