Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $55.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $56.13 billion. McKesson reported sales of $52.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.27 billion to $228.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.87 billion to $240.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after buying an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $141.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. McKesson has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

