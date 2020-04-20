Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

