Zacks Investment Research Lowers resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

NASDAQ:TORC opened at $1.18 on Thursday. resTORbio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in resTORbio by 8,107.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 608,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in resTORbio in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in resTORbio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

