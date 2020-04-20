Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.07.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,875.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

