Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.04. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

