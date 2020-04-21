$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 171,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 196,773 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

