$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Smart Global posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.22 and a beta of 1.34.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.