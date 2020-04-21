1,000 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

