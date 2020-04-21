13,500 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

