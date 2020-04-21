138,530 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

