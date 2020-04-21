1,701 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $131,668,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

