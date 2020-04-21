1,863 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

