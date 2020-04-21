2,078 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

TDOC opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

