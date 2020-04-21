22,836 Shares in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of 89bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $295.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

