34,535 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

