$4.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will report $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.22 and the highest is $5.66. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

