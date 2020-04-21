Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

