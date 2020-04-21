Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.