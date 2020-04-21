Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $344.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

