AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1735 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

